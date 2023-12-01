Checking gifts for the holidays ahead of the TV6 Christmas Craft Show

Heritage Designs will one of many vendors at this year’s show
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Crafts show starts today! Rachel Pierce, Heritage Designs owner, joins Pavlina Osta to explain the meaning behind her and her husband’s business.

You can find Heritage Designs online as well.

TV6 Christmas Craft Show runs today from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Saturday: 10:00 to 6:00 P.M. and Sunday: 11:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

