Checking gifts for the holidays ahead of the TV6 Christmas Craft Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Crafts show starts today! Rachel Pierce, Heritage Designs owner, joins Pavlina Osta to explain the meaning behind her and her husband’s business.

You can find Heritage Designs online as well.

TV6 Christmas Craft Show runs today from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Saturday: 10:00 to 6:00 P.M. and Sunday: 11:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.