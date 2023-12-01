Affordable homes could be coming to Ironwood

Two weeks ago, the Ironwood Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new apartment complex in downtown Ironwood.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New affordable homes could be soon be built in Ironwood in the next few years.

Two weeks ago, the Ironwood Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new apartment complex in downtown Ironwood. The complex will be a three story 43-unit, $12,000,000 project built on Aurora Street on the site of the former Wells Fargo bank building.

Ironwood City Manager and Engineer Paul Anderson said the massive complex will have 31 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units. He said projected rents will range from $250-$680 per month for a one-bedroom and $300-$815 per month for a two-bedroom, all dependent on the household income.

Anderson also said there will be onsite surface parking. The city acquired the property in 2022.

“The property was sold to a private property owner who had a marijuana grow facility in here and unfortunately, the building went into disrepair and went on the tax sale,” Anderson said. “Then, the city picked up the property in order to lead the property in a positive direction since it’s in such a key location of our downtown.”

Cinnaire Solutions, a Lansing-based non-profit housing organization plans to demolish the vacant building. Cinnare is trying to apply for a state housing grant in December for the project.

Moving forward, Anderson said the project is completely contingent on Cinnaire Property Solutions is applying for low-income housing tax credits, including Federal IRS tax credits allocated through the state of Michigan by MSHDA. A bank or investor would then buy those tax credits, which would provide Cinnaire the funding to build this project.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Marquette Apartment Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial

Latest News

McDonald's brings back adult Happy Meals with McNuggets Buddies toys; Trending Topics:...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/30/2023
Community Relations and Marketing Director for GLRC Amy Poirer says the job fair is perfect...
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to hold first job fair
TV6's Grace Blair is LIVE from the U.P. Voice Competition in Munising.
LIVE from the U.P. Voice Competition
This year-round campaign encourages you to send a letter, banner or placemat to an area...
Send personalized messages to DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans for the holidays