Affordable homes could be coming to Ironwood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New affordable homes could be soon be built in Ironwood in the next few years.

Two weeks ago, the Ironwood Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new apartment complex in downtown Ironwood. The complex will be a three story 43-unit, $12,000,000 project built on Aurora Street on the site of the former Wells Fargo bank building.

Ironwood City Manager and Engineer Paul Anderson said the massive complex will have 31 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units. He said projected rents will range from $250-$680 per month for a one-bedroom and $300-$815 per month for a two-bedroom, all dependent on the household income.

Anderson also said there will be onsite surface parking. The city acquired the property in 2022.

“The property was sold to a private property owner who had a marijuana grow facility in here and unfortunately, the building went into disrepair and went on the tax sale,” Anderson said. “Then, the city picked up the property in order to lead the property in a positive direction since it’s in such a key location of our downtown.”

Cinnaire Solutions, a Lansing-based non-profit housing organization plans to demolish the vacant building. Cinnare is trying to apply for a state housing grant in December for the project.

Moving forward, Anderson said the project is completely contingent on Cinnaire Property Solutions is applying for low-income housing tax credits, including Federal IRS tax credits allocated through the state of Michigan by MSHDA. A bank or investor would then buy those tax credits, which would provide Cinnaire the funding to build this project.

