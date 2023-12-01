14U travel hockey team fundraising for the season with pancake breakfast

Breakfast is from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.
Breakfast is from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Homestead Graphics Bantam Development travel hockey team is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The 14-U team is hosting a breakfast to save money for travel expenses, ice time and tournament costs.

Local businesses donated raffle baskets and food for the event.

Sarah Carpenter, a parent organizer, said if you attend you get to help support Marquette hockey while enjoying some breakfast fixings.

“We’ll have all the fixings that one would want at a pancake breakfast,” said Carpenter. “The pancakes, the syrup, we’ll have toppings for the pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, those sorts of things, coffee, juice.”

Breakfast is from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.

Tickets can be purchased from any player on the Homestead Graphics Bantam Travel Team.

The team said thank you to the sponsors for helping them out with the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Former Camping World building in Ishpeming
Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette

Latest News

Limited winter weather impacts this weekend, with rain/snow potential mainly south and east...
Mild first weekend of December with rain/snow chances mainly south and east
This will be the U.P.'s first year taking part in the Tour De Fat Michigan Race Series.
‘Eh Winter Experience Race’ to take place February
Friends of the Library supports Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library with events like the Summer...
Friends of the Library holds book sale to support summer reading program, renovations
Snowmobile traveling on a U.P. trail
Some UP trails lacking snow ahead of snowmobile season