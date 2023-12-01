14U travel hockey team fundraising for the season with pancake breakfast

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Homestead Graphics Bantam Development travel hockey team is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The 14-U team is hosting a breakfast to save money for travel expenses, ice time and tournament costs.

Local businesses donated raffle baskets and food for the event.

Sarah Carpenter, a parent organizer, said if you attend you get to help support Marquette hockey while enjoying some breakfast fixings.

“We’ll have all the fixings that one would want at a pancake breakfast,” said Carpenter. “The pancakes, the syrup, we’ll have toppings for the pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, those sorts of things, coffee, juice.”

Breakfast is from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.

Tickets can be purchased from any player on the Homestead Graphics Bantam Travel Team.

The team said thank you to the sponsors for helping them out with the event.

