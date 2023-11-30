A warmer day is ahead in a mild stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A weak front passes across the U.P. today with some spotty snow showers. Otherwise, plan on a warmer day with highs pushing around 40°. Highs will remain near seasonal to above normal this weekend into next week. Our next shot of some light snow is possible on Sunday. As of now, no big systems are on the horizon.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 30sest, upper 30s to low 40s central, mid to upper 30s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers near Lake Superior

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

