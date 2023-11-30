United Way of Marquette County collaborates with Trillium House to enhance hospice support

The hospice care housing facility relies on community funding to provide a comfortable environment for its residents.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon with Melissa Cavil, Dr. Jenn Dehlin, and Andrew Rickauer at the Trillium...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 80 years, United Way of Marquette County continues to help support local charities and care facilities.

Trillium House serves as a residence for individuals receiving hospice care and depends on assistance from the United Way of Marquette County and the community to sustain its operations.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon reports LIVE from the Trillium House with Director Melissa Cavil, board member Dr. Jenn Dehlin, and United Way of Marquette executive director Andrew Rickauer to learn about how the organizations collaborate to provide a comfortable environment for residents to receive the care they need.

Tia Trudgeon is LIVE at Trillium House to highlight its partnership with the United Way of Marquette County and how it supports people receiving hospice care.

Trillium House is dedicated to offering a “home away from home” for those undergoing hospice or respite care. Hospice care involves collaboration among primary care providers, nurses, social workers, and volunteers, and is an insurance-covered benefit. Because residence at Trillium House requires out-of-pocket expenses, the facility relies on financial support from the United Way of Marquette County and community donations to sustain its operations.

Tia Trudgeon is LIVE at Trillium House to highlight the community support for the hospice/respite house.

To learn more about how you can donate to Trillium House through United Way of Marquette County, click here.

To learn more about Trillium House and other resources you can help donate, click here.

