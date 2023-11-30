United Way of Marquette County collaborates with Trillium House to enhance hospice support

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 80 years, United Way of Marquette County continues to help support local charities and care facilities.

Trillium House serves as a residence for individuals receiving hospice care and depends on assistance from the United Way of Marquette County and the community to sustain its operations.

Trillium House is dedicated to offering a “home away from home” for those undergoing hospice or respite care. Hospice care involves collaboration among primary care providers, nurses, social workers, and volunteers, and is an insurance-covered benefit. Because residence at Trillium House requires out-of-pocket expenses, the facility relies on financial support from the United Way of Marquette County and community donations to sustain its operations.

