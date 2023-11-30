Send personalized messages to DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans for the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is reaching out for personalized messages from the community.

The Jacobetti Home for Veterans is participating in the Make a Veteran Smile Campaign.

This year-round campaign encourages you to send a letter, banner or placemat to an area veteran. These can contain a personal message or drawing.

Sarah Johnson, D.J. Jacobetti volunteer coordinator, said they’d prefer to receive personalized placemats to surprise the Jacobetti residents during mealtimes.

“We always want to provide the very best for our veterans, and the holidays are a wonderful time to give them some extra cheer. Not every veteran has family in the area, many of them do, but it’s just an extra boost of love that everyone can use during the holidays,” said Johnson.

You can mail your contributions to D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher Street in Marquette or drop them off in person at the contactless drop area at the Western entrance off of Fisher Street.

Holiday-themed messages should be delivered before the holidays.

