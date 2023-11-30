New MTU Dean of Students Kelly Raffaelli aims to improve accessibility with students

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University has a new Dean of Students, the former associate Dean of Students, Kelly Raffaelli.

Raffaelli has worked in several student affairs positions at the university for the past 11 years.

She says being the associate dean required her to work on various projects and fill multiple roles. However, as dean, her work is more concentrated on student betterment.

She says her biggest goal is to put herself out there and be accessible to students.

“One of my initiatives is that I will hold open office hours in the campus library so that students have access to me, that they don’t have to feel worried about coming to my office, that I will be in their space, we’re they’re at,” Raffaelli said.

Raffaelli adds that she is eager to get to work and make a positive change in the university.

