New ice at NMU’s Berry Events Center garnering positive reviews from hockey fans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Berry Events Center was under construction throughout the spring and summer, but now, it’s back to being one of the premier environments in college hockey. A $6.5 million project reduced the rink from Olympic size closer to NHL size, a recent trend among division one hockey schools.

The Berry’s ice is now 94 feet wide, narrowed down from 100 feet. Long-time Northern Michigan hockey coach and current athletic director Rick Comley said the change is good for both players and fans.

“The Olympic-size ice has always been a challenge,” Comley said. “The narrower ice is more attractive to incoming players. It adds two things to the sport of hockey: more contact and more goals, and those are two things that hockey fans like.”

Fans agree: more action makes for a better product on the ice.

“I think it’s more exciting because we get more players closer to the action, and I like it,” NMU Superfan Greg “Ponzie” Pond said.

Pond has been attending games at The Berry since it opened in 1999. He added the viewing experience is especially different for fans sitting near the glass.

“Now that the glass is more than six to eight feet away from these corners, the front rows have more room to see the action,” Pond said.

NMU has played six home games in so far this season, winning five of them. The new ice appears to be paying dividends for the Wildcats, many of whom hope to play on similar-size rinks professionally.

The construction did have adverse effects on NMU’s basketball teams, which were slated to play their final season in The Berry this year, before moving to a newly renovated Vandament Arena in 2024.

The basketball court was damaged during the offseason, forcing both squads to play their home games in the PEIF practice gym until the court is repaired. Both the men’s and women’s teams are rolling with the punches.

“I would rather play games than not play games,” NMU women’s basketball coach Casey Thousand said. “Wherever we play, it doesn’t really matter. You have to play the games to get to where you want to go... so we don’t really care where we play.”

