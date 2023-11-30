Michigan DNR Trail No. 3 re-opened at ribbon-cutting ceremony

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dollar Bay to Lake Linden section of Michigan DNR Trail No. 3 is now officially rebuilt.

The trail is also known as ATV Trail BD. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the trail Thursday morning to mark the occasion. This section of the trail was heavily damaged by the Father’s Day Flood in 2018. According to DNR U.P. Trails Coordinator Ron Yesney, culvert troubles on the trail will no longer be a concern.

“There were a lot of culverts that failed during the flood,” said Yesney. “And there were others that were really close to failing just due to the age of these grades, over a hundred years old. So, we actually replaced 102 culverts in this 7-mile stretch of trail, and it was a major, major endeavor to replace that many.”

Five separate contractors have worked since June to install these culverts and open the trail for the 2024 snowmobile season. Despite these renovations, not all of the damage could be fixed.

“It’s created a few trail transitions,” continued Yesney. “So, it used to be just a straight stretch, and it ran along the railroad grade. Now, it has some ‘S’ curves to it, and it’s a little bit more, I think, interesting of a trail system than before. The nice thing about it is that it’s all on public land, other than a couple of small stretches that we’re working through.”

The entire project cost nearly $11,000,000 to complete. It took the combined efforts of state legislators and groups in the area to make this funding possible and to make the project happen at all. The Keweenaw ATV Club is one group that helped ensure the trail’s recovery.

“There was talk of naturalizing the trail, we wouldn’t let it happen,” said Club Trail Coordinator Michael McMahon. “So, all of us made sure that we kept after the DNR and everybody else and wouldn’t let that happen.”

“They say you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” added Club President Daryl St. John. “And that was the case here. Nobody paid much attention to the trail until it was closed. Then the economic impact set in, and people were just absolutely adamant about getting it fixed.”

The club also notes that a private study is being conducted to determine the economic impact that the trail has on the area. According to Yesney, the trail officially opens tomorrow.

