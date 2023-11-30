Marquette Senior High School donates 2,000 items to TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up on Friday, Dec. 1.

In a display of community spirit, Marquette Senior High School (MSHS) has eagerly embraced the mission to combat hunger by participating in the renowned can drive.

The school compiled its collections on Thursday morning to stuff a school bus and drop off the donated items at the Salvation Army.

Teacher Karla McCutcheon says around 2,000 non-perishable food items were collected for the TV6 Canathon, which equates to about 2 items per student.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road, quite literally, to check out the school-wide effort to help feed a hungry neighbor.

MSHS students stuff a bus with TV6 Canathon goods.

MSHS students talk about their efforts to collect items for the TV6 Canathon.

Students from MSHS drop off TV6 Canathon goods at the Salvation Army.

The TV6 Canathon may be wrapping up, but the need for food donations in your community continues year-round.

You can still make a food donation at a drop-off point in your area, which you can view at tv6canathon.com/community.

You can make a monetary donation to the cause at tv6canathon.com or text CANATHON to 44321.

The TV6 wrap-up show is taking place on Dec. 7 on Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP.

