Marquette native Chole Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) post in Negaunee Township has a new trooper, and this was her first week on the job.

Chloe Peterson said after working for Negaunee Township’s MSP dispatch, she realized taking the phone made her feel like she was missing something.

“I realized that taking the phone calls wasn’t enough for me. I wanted to be there to show up for people on the worst day of their lives, so that was a big that drew me to it,” Peterson said.

Peterson said she went through lots of training at the MSP Police Academy, which included a 20-week recruit school.

“So that entailed learning how to swim, firearms defensive tactics, learning first aid, learning patrol as well as legal classes,” Peterson said. “So, we had to go through all of that and then we had to pass the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) test.”

The Marquette native said after MSP Academy in Lansing, she was excited to come back to serve her community. Peterson also said growing up, she was told becoming a police officer was a bad career path for women.

“I definitely was told that I won’t be able to make it but to make it through learn everything and to strive to learn everything to the best of my ability was something that empowered me to be the best trooper that I can be and come out into the community every day and do what’s best and do what’s right,” Peterson said.

Peterson noted that she has many goals, but she said she’s taking things one step at a time.

“Right now, my goal is to just learn how to do the job and learn what to look for and then moving forward taking what I learned through the field training and applying it once I’m out on my own that will be the next hurdle,” Peterson said.

Trooper Peterson said she is now excited to get her feet wet and help make the community a safer place.

