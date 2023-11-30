Marquette family appreciative of support during daughter’s cancer battle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The family of a 5-year-old child who is battling cancer is sharing how thankful they are for community support from Marquette County and beyond.

“She’s always been super happy, really upbeat every time she walks in a room. She just, everybody’s faces light up. She just has this really contagious laugh smile,” Abrielle Londo, Aurora’s Mother, said.

5-year-old Aurora Londo of Marquette is like most kids her age‐ full of energy and laughter. Her mother Abrielle says on Nov. 16 doctors found a tumor. Five days later they diagnosed her with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis.

“It’s not just the tumor,” Abrielle said. “The cancer is actually in the bone as well, which makes it a little bit more difficult for any type of like surgical intervention. But that’s why there’s just kind of limited treatment options on what we can do for this.”

Abrielle says the two left for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Thursday to begin treatment.

“The next step in treatment is probably going to include chemotherapy just given where the tumor is right now,” Abrielle said.

Abrielle’s brother Luke set up a GoFundMe for medical expenses to help ease the financial burden. So far it has raised $5,785 over halfway to the $10,000 goal.

Abrielle says community members in both the U.P. and Hazel Park, where her brother is a city council member, have been supportive. “I am very grateful and just overwhelmed at the amount of love and support that we’re getting from the entire community and from the community of Hazel Park as well,” Abrielle said.

Abrielle says despite the challenges, the experience has taught her many lessons.

“To take things day by day and never ever stop advocating for your child. I knew something was going on and it’s like I finally was to the point that I wanted answers and you just come to appreciate life a little bit more,” Abrielle said.

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis is typically treatable, and Aurora’s outlook is good. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe visit this link.

