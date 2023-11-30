Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kwik Trip is opening a new location in Ishpeming.

The former Camping World building on US-41 will soon become another location for the popular convenience store.

In a phone call to TV6, Company Spokesman Dave Niemi said that the sale of the property has been finalized with the City of Ishpeming.

Niemi was unable to provide information on when construction will begin.

Kwik Trip has opened four locations in the Upper Peninsula over the last two years. Currently there are locations in Gwinn, Bessemer, Iron Mountain, and Kingsford.

