Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming

Former Camping World building in Ishpeming
Former Camping World building in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kwik Trip is opening a new location in Ishpeming.

The former Camping World building on US-41 will soon become another location for the popular convenience store.

In a phone call to TV6, Company Spokesman Dave Niemi said that the sale of the property has been finalized with the City of Ishpeming.

Niemi was unable to provide information on when construction will begin.

Kwik Trip has opened four locations in the Upper Peninsula over the last two years. Currently there are locations in Gwinn, Bessemer, Iron Mountain, and Kingsford.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Marquette Apartment Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial

Latest News

We are TV6
We are TV6
Contact Us
UPAWS provides 14th Annual 'Strut Your Mutt' fundraising update
MDHHS announces new plan to improve health of infants and mothers