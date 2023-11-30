Key witness cross-examined during day 3 of Helfert trial

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The defense cross-examined the prosecution’s key witness on the third day of the trial of former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert.

Helfert is charged with one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon.

Defense attorney Trent Stupak began Wednesday’s proceedings by asking the court to amend a decision about witness testimony.

“I still oppose the court’s ruling yesterday declaring both Tyler Heusinger and Travis Whitney unavailable for the purposes of testimony here during this trial,” Stupak said.

In December 2020, Helfert pled no contest to sexual misconduct against then-16-year-old Heusinger. With Helfert on trial now in a different case, Judge Mary Barglind ruled that Heusinger’s testimony from that time would be used now, instead of requiring him to testify again.

Barglind upheld her ruling, but Stupak said, he thinks Heusinger should testify in person.

“Because my client has the right to confrontation,” he said. “He has a right to face his accusers in court.”

Helfert is getting to face his current accuser, Eric Jenkins, in court. Stupak cross-examined Jenkins, now 33 years old, after the prosecution concluded with its key witness Wednesday morning.

Jenkins alleged that while he was a teenager, Helfert sexually assaulted him. During cross-examination, Stupak focused on Jenkins’ credibility, asking him why he didn’t tell the truth in a police interview in 2019.

“When you sat down in that interview, and [the police officer] is taking notes, you tell him nothing happened in high school,” Stupak said.

After Jenkins agreed he lied to the police, Stupak added that when Jenkins got the call from the police requesting the interview, he burned evidence of his relationship with Helfert, including birthday and Christmas cards.

Stupak also asked Jenkins why he didn’t tell his wife about the alleged assault until after his 2019 interview with the police.

“I was ashamed, embarrassed, and I felt if I did share this information, it would change the dynamics of our marriage and she would potentially leave me,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins’ testimony mirrored what Heusinger and Whitney said in their previous testimonies, including that Helfert pestered them until they gave in to a variety of sexual acts and then asked them to keep quiet about the sexual contact.

However, Stupak said he has a plan to convince the jury to disregard Heusinger’s testimony.

“There was never an admission of responsibility,” he said. “I believe I have an argument to the jury on why there was a reasonable doubt in that case.”

If the prosecuting attorney rests his case on Thursday, the defense will then have the opportunity to call its witnesses.

