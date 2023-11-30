Keweenaw Heartlands project manager gives updates on new advisory committee, land inventory

ALLOUEZ, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens from across the western U.P. gathered in Allouez Wednesday evening for an update on the ongoing Keweenaw Heartlands project.

The last update provided by the Nature Conservancy (TNC) on the project was in Houghton last month. One of the most significant updates this time around is a major expansion to the project planning committee.

“It used to be called the planning committee, a group of 17 stakeholders,” said Keweenaw Heartlands Project Manager Julia Petersen. “That committee is now an advisory committee and they’re going to be meeting tomorrow as well. They’ll be giving us recommendations on how to proceed with the governance model, as well as some management recommendations.”

The planning committee created a public governance model, or blueprint, for the project. The document is divided into six sections and has been shaped by public feedback throughout the past year. Petersen says the blueprint will be published by the end of the year.

Additionally, the inventory of the land has a completion window. TNC partnered with Michigan Tech University to accomplish the inventory, which outlines the infrastructure, ecology, timber, and culture of the land.

“The inventory will wrap up sometime next summer to fall,” continued Petersen. “We’ve got a solid portion of it done, most of it done, in fact, but some of the cultural components will take a bit longer.”

This data would be given to the local governance or the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to use if ownership of any Heartlands property is transitioned to them by the Conservancy.

Petersen said the conservancy plans to continue holding public update meetings in 2024.

“We’ll continue to update and be as transparent as possible as we manage the land on a daily basis while we’re the owners,” added Petersen. “As we build the governance model with the community, and as we begin to put more final touches on that transition to either the DNR or the local governance entity.”

Outside of the meetings, the project is also updated with new information on the project’s website.

