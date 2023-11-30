Great Lakes Recovery Centers to hold first job fair

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are on the hunt for a job, Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) might be able to help.

GLRC is holding its first-ever job fair next Thursday at the John Kivela Center. It has job openings for those with a high school diploma to master’s degrees. Those interested should bring a resume, cover letter and references.

Community Relations and Marketing Director for GLRC Amy Poirer says the job fair is perfect for those looking to make an impact.

“This is just a great place to work. The people are so friendly, it’s like a family here and we really help the community. We work with about 3,000 clients every year and this will be a great opportunity for people to be able to give back,” Poirer said.

The job fair will take place on Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

