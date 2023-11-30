Great Lakes Recovery Centers to hold first job fair

GLRC has openings for everything from billing employees to master level therapists.
GLRC has openings for everything from billing employees to master level therapists.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are on the hunt for a job, Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) might be able to help.

GLRC is holding its first-ever job fair next Thursday at the John Kivela Center. It has job openings for those with a high school diploma to master’s degrees. Those interested should bring a resume, cover letter and references.

Community Relations and Marketing Director for GLRC Amy Poirer says the job fair is perfect for those looking to make an impact.

“This is just a great place to work. The people are so friendly, it’s like a family here and we really help the community. We work with about 3,000 clients every year and this will be a great opportunity for people to be able to give back,” Poirer said.

The job fair will take place on Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

