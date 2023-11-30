Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
File Photo: Gladstone School Bus(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A substitute bus driver for Gladstone Area Schools and a student got into a physical altercation on an afternoon bus run Monday, according to the school district.

Gladstone Public Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday informing them of the incident.

In the letter, Kulbertis says the substitute bus driver “mishandled a behavior issue with a student”. He goes on to say that this is “inexcusable and completely unacceptable for any adult that is associated with the school district.”

In a statement to TV6, Kulbertis said that no one was injured during the altercation and that the driver is no longer working for the school district.

Gladstone Public Safety is conducting an investigation into the incident and at this time no more details can be shared.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Marquette Apartment Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial
Marquette BLP
Marquette Board of Light & Power responds to new clean energy bills
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to distribute food in Marquette County Thursday
Distribution is at Grace Lutheran Church in Gwinn.
Feeding America Marquette County
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Thursday marks 2 years since Oxford school shooting occured
SAIL sign
SAIL to team up with US Forest Service to assess accessibility of Ottawa National Forest