Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A substitute bus driver for Gladstone Area Schools and a student got into a physical altercation on an afternoon bus run Monday, according to the school district.

Gladstone Public Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday informing them of the incident.

In the letter, Kulbertis says the substitute bus driver “mishandled a behavior issue with a student”. He goes on to say that this is “inexcusable and completely unacceptable for any adult that is associated with the school district.”

In a statement to TV6, Kulbertis said that no one was injured during the altercation and that the driver is no longer working for the school district.

Gladstone Public Safety is conducting an investigation into the incident and at this time no more details can be shared.

