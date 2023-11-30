Found Space Theatre Company performs “The Vagina Monologues”

The play inspired V-Day, a global movement to stop violence against women
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Found Space Theater Company is putting on a play celebrating female sexuality.

The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler tells the true stories of women from all walks of life. The play inspired V-Day, a global movement to stop violence against women.

Director Rhiannyn McCauley said the play is an inspiration to many people.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. This play has changed my life, it’s changed my actress’s lives and I hope that it’s as impactful to the audience as it has been for us,” said McCauley.

McCauley said the play also gives the women in the theater program a chance to play meaningful roles.

“I wanted to bring more opportunities to the women at NMU and the women in the theater program specifically to play characters with substance and to be able to challenge ourselves and also tell these stories that matter, and are important and change lives,” said the director.

The performance is donation-based and open to the public. All money raised goes to the Women’s Center in Marquette.

Shows are Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Lydia M. Olson Library Atrium on the NMU campus.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

