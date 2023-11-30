Flag Football registration opens in Dickinson County

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Sports Academy is bringing Flag Football to Dickinson County.

Registration for first through sixth graders opened Nov. 19 and will continue into the spring. The season will begin in August of 2024.

906 Sports Academy Director Jeremy Zawada says flag football can provide a safer environment for kids nervous about tackle football.

“There’s a very, very big interest in our community to get something where there’s less contact,” said Zawada. “Kind of gets kids going, kind of gets them interested in it.”

Registration fees are $150 including jerseys and shorts.

