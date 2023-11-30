First UP ‘Veteran Business of the Year’ awarded

GS Engineering became the first business awarded Veteran Business of the Year.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - GS Engineering in Houghton was recognized today as U.P. Veteran Business of the Year.

It’s a new award from the state’s Veterans’ Employment Service (VES) and U.P. Michigan Works!.

“They are committed and it’s obvious. They employ many veterans, and they are very responsive. They understand how to work well in partnerships. They work with us, and they work with the VES and that’s a great thing, it pays off,” said Brunell.

GS Engineering specializes in defense and commercial industries. The firm said veterans make up nearly 10% of its workforce. Wednesday, the company also celebrated the recognition of its dedicated employee, Stephen LaCourt, chosen as the Veteran of the Year 2023.

State Rep. Greg Markkanen said it’s important to celebrate the role veterans play.

“They put their life on the line, both men and women who have served our country in all the armed services and it’s important to remember that service. Many of them didn’t come back, many of them are serving in vital roles in our community and we need to remember them and honor them,” said Markkanen.

Brunell said U.P. Michigan Works! offers services to help ease the process of job searching in civilian life.

“We help in any way we can. If they need help with a resume or with practicing interviewing skills or just getting referrals to businesses that might be a good fit for them, we’re happy to do that,” said Brunell.

GS Engineering said its military hires, people like LaCourt, bring firsthand understanding of being on the front line.

