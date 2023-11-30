‘Feztival of Trees’ fundraiser returns to Masonic Center

The festival will feature hot chocolate, cookies, gift bags and the chance to win raffle prizes.
The festival will feature hot chocolate, cookies, gift bags and the chance to win raffle prizes.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second year of the Feztival of Trees fundraiser is happening now at the Masonic Center in Marquette.

The festival will feature hot chocolate, cookies, gift bags and the chance to win raffle prizes.

Ryan Engle, Ahmed Shrine recorder, said the money raised helps the Ahmed Shriners continue working in the U.P.

Engle said all of the trees on display are raffle prizes.

“If you like a tree, you can buy a raffle ticket. You put your name on the ticket and at the end of the week, next Thursday, we’ll draw those tickets and if you win, you’ll win the entire tree, everything on it and everything underneath it,” said Engle. “It’s a really cool fun thing to come and do to get into the holiday spirit.”

Raffle tickets are $1 and there is no limit to how many tickets you can purchase. Doors are open from noon to 8 p.m. every day until Dec. 7.

Admission is $2, kids under 12 are free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Marquette Apartment Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial
Marquette BLP
Marquette Board of Light & Power responds to new clean energy bills

Latest News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions scheduled to play Broncos during December primetime slot
The exact amount they’ve donated is unknown, but it has been a building-wide effort.
DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans joins in on the TV6 Canathon
The defense cross-examined the prosecution’s key witness on the third day of the trial of...
Key witness cross-examined during day 3 of Helfert trial
The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler tells the true stories of women from all walks of life....
Found Space Theatre Company performs “The Vagina Monologues”