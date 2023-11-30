‘Feztival of Trees’ fundraiser returns to Masonic Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second year of the Feztival of Trees fundraiser is happening now at the Masonic Center in Marquette.

The festival will feature hot chocolate, cookies, gift bags and the chance to win raffle prizes.

Ryan Engle, Ahmed Shrine recorder, said the money raised helps the Ahmed Shriners continue working in the U.P.

Engle said all of the trees on display are raffle prizes.

“If you like a tree, you can buy a raffle ticket. You put your name on the ticket and at the end of the week, next Thursday, we’ll draw those tickets and if you win, you’ll win the entire tree, everything on it and everything underneath it,” said Engle. “It’s a really cool fun thing to come and do to get into the holiday spirit.”

Raffle tickets are $1 and there is no limit to how many tickets you can purchase. Doors are open from noon to 8 p.m. every day until Dec. 7.

Admission is $2, kids under 12 are free.

