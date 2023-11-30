Feeding America to distribute food in Marquette County Thursday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those in need of assistance in Marquette County.

The pantry is located at Grace Lutheran Church at 558 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution begins at 4 p.m. Eastern time. For those who are unable to attend and send a person to pick up food for them, that person must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

This is a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle.

