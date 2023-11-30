DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans joins in on the TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans has joined in on the TV6 Canathon.

The exact amount they’ve donated is unknown, but it has been a building-wide effort. Residents, staff, family and visitors have donated to the Canathon.

Sarah Johnson, Jacobetti Home for Veterans volunteer coordinator, said this is a way for members to return the support they get from the community.

“We currently have 104 members that live at Jacobetti, and the veterans are from this community, they’re from the U.P. and so they very much want to support their neighbors as do our staff,” said Johnson. “It’s important that we take care of the people in our community.”

You can donate canned goods or money to the TV6 Canathon until December 1. You can view drop-off locations and donate money online at the TV6 Canathon website.

