Detroit Lions scheduled to play Broncos during December primetime slot
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions will play in two more primetime slots this season.
According to the Lions, Detroit will take on the Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET. before heading to Dallas for Week 17 in another primetime spot.
The Lions, who lead the NFC North by 2.5 games over Minnesota and are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, have already played three games in primetime this season.
