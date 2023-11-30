Detroit Lions scheduled to play Broncos during December primetime slot

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions will play in two more primetime slots this season.

According to the Lions, Detroit will take on the Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET. before heading to Dallas for Week 17 in another primetime spot.

The Lions, who lead the NFC North by 2.5 games over Minnesota and are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, have already played three games in primetime this season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

