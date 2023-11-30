Detroit Lions scheduled to play Broncos during December primetime slot

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions will play in two more primetime slots this season.

According to the Lions, Detroit will take on the Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET. before heading to Dallas for Week 17 in another primetime spot.

The Lions, who lead the NFC North by 2.5 games over Minnesota and are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, have already played three games in primetime this season.

