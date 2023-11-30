Delayed snow affects UP communities

Bessemer, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday morning, there was fresh snow on the ground in Bessemer, but locals know, there’s usually more by this time.

Gogebic County Road Commission Manager Barry Bolich said delayed snow has allowed snowplows to clear the roads faster than usual.

“Last year we plowed the first time on Oct. 17 and then the last time on May 5, so this is the first time we had the whole fleet out, so it was a big savings for our budget,” Bolich said.

Bolich said the delayed start to winter gave his team extra time to do additional maintenance to plow trucks. He added late snow is bad for the economy as it has delayed tourism.

“Winter Tourism in Gogebic County is very big. We have three major ski resorts and very significant snowmobile trails and snowmobiling,” Bolich said.

Bolich also said now his staff will be fully prepared for snow moving forward.

“Here in Bessemer last year, we had 253 inches, so we were significantly over budget last year and this year, we are starting above budget, so things are good,” Bolich said.

Over in Bergland at AJ’s Lodge and Oven, Co-Owner Mary Bethdefazio said the delayed snow hasn’t affected her business. She said having less snow and colder temperatures has advantages.

“It actually gives the ground time to freeze and the recipe for a really great season is to have cold temperatures first so that the ground gets nice and hard,”Bethdefazio said. “We have a lot of areas that are in the woods and swamps, so we want those to freeze up before we start getting pounded with snow.”

Both the road commission and AJ’s Lodge said while the tame weather has been nice, they do hope the snow comes soon, as state snowmobile trails can open Dec. 1.

