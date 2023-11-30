City of Norway to host Santa Parade

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host the yearly Santa Parade on Dec. 1.

The parade is building on a tradition of Santa making an appearance at City Hall.

DDA Chairperson Steve Tinti says he remembers Santa would always bring a large crowd.

“Almost 60 years ago, I used to see Santa at Old City Hall, and it was the season event for the city of Norway,” said Tinti. “And you would literally have, I would say well into the hundred plus children that would show up.”

The DDA is partnering with the Dickinson County Library to help children make their own Christmas tree ornaments in City Hall at 4 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m. after lighting the community Christmas tree.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet children at City Hall, where families will have the opportunity to register for prizes.

Tinti says students from Norway-Vulcan High School will help with the added events.

“Some of the individuals who are participating in sports will be involved,” said Tinti. “It’s kind of nice because you have an older group of individuals along with your younger children who are ecstatic to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.”

Norway Mayor Candy Brew says she loves seeing kids meet Santa.

“This is very dear to my heart, and to be able to get these prizes and watch the kids as they come in as their eyes light up to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, there’s nothing like it,” said Brew.

The parade starts at St. Mary’s Church and travels through downtown Norway to City Hall.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.