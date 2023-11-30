Aspen Ridge Elementary students sing for Ishpeming seniors

Aspen Ridge Elementary students sing to Ishpeming seniors
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County school is bringing Christmas Cheer to Ishpeming seniors.

Thirty-five Aspen Ridge Elementary School students filled the Ishpeming Senior Center on Thursday.

They were there performing several different Christmas songs.

“My favorite part of being here was making the audience have a good time,” said 4th grader Marcus Butler.

This was the first time the school has performed for the seniors. Aspen Ridge Elementary Music Teacher Juliana Patselas said this event is a preview of the chorus’ Christmas Concert next week.

She explained the purpose of Thursday’s performance was to build a connection between older and younger generations.

“I think that music is a really powerful tool for connecting people,” Patselas said. “I think it’s really important for students to use their talents to give back to the community. So, I wanted to provide an opportunity for them to make that happen.”

The center’s Executive Director Ashely Roberts said events like these mean a lot to the seniors.

“A lot of individuals during the holidays don’t see their families,” Roberts said. “A lot of families move out of town, and they only see them a few times a year so having the kids come in really helps to brighten their mood.”

Attendee Julie Hosang said the concert made her day.

“For me, this was such a blessing today to come here and just enjoy,” Hosang said. “It was fabulous, the kids were awesome, I thoroughly enjoyed, I’m so glad I came.”

Both Patselas and Roberts said they would like to do this again next year.

