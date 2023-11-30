AJ’s Oven Pizza Oven to host groomer benefit, community stocking stuffer

AJ's Oven Stocking Stuffer event flyer
AJ's Oven Stocking Stuffer event flyer(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERGLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - AJ’s Oven Pizza Oven in Bergland is starting December off with a fun holiday fundraiser.

On Dec. 9, the restaurant is hosting its community stocking stuffer event starting at noon. Owner Mary Bethdefazio said they will be hanging stockings for local groomers and clubs around the restaurant. Owners also said attendees can then fill the stocking with gifts like cash, blankets, toe straps, gift certificates, homemade goodies and more, adding this event is just another way to give back.

“Some of our clubs get paid, and some of them are volunteers, so they always need things paid for or not,” Bethdefazio said. “You need glove, our gas cards and chains, so we are just kind of bringing people together and kicking off the good season with a good party.”

The owners also said they’ll have live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees will also have a chance to tip local snow trail groomers as they will be celebrity bartending.

