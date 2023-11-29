Wilson Creek Cafe set to be visited by Santa Claus

The event will also kick off the cafe's donations for The Tree of Warmth and Giving.
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Christmas icons are coming to Powers this weekend.

Wilson Creek Cafe will be hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sunday.

Attendees can also expect horse drawn wagon rides, hot chocolate, and sloppy joes.

The event will also kick off the cafe’s donations for The Tree of Warmth and Giving. The café encourages attendees to bring hats, gloves, socks, shirts, pants or blankets. Which will be given to the Abundant Life Mission Family Homeless Shelter in Menominee.

The cafe will also be accepting monetary donations.

Owner Chad Sydor said Santa and Mrs. Claus have a head start.

“He was telling me about how, when he and his wife come across something that they want to donate to, they each carry $100 in their pocket, and they donate that money to that charity or event,” Sydor said. “So, he donated his $100 to us before they left that day, which I thought was pretty cool because we made Santa’s heart filled with joy.”

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. Central Time and will go on until 4:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

