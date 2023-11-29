Webster Elementary School student rides to school in fire truck

Rosie Wills was picked up by a Ford River Township fire truck and brought to school.
Rosie Wills was picked up by a Ford River Township fire truck and brought to school.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Webster Elementary School Kindergartener Rosie Wills got to show up to school in style this morning.

She was picked up in a Ford River Township fire truck. Wills said her favorite parts were sitting in the truck and honking the horn.

Escanaba Public Safety’s Hero Program provided the ride for Wills.

School Resource Officer Dustin Stempki explained the program has been going on since 2017. He said two students are selected each month. One gets a ride to school, and the other gets to have lunch with an officer.

“They have an assembly once a month, at the end of the month,” Stempki said. “It’s my understanding that they’re selected as being the outstanding students of the month. Maybe they’re a leader in the classroom or maybe they helped out with a program in the school and that’s how they’re selected.”

Stempki said he’s seen the program have a positive impact on the students.

“It’s an incentive for them, being caught doing something good or being kind or helping out in the school.”

Wills was selected for being a leader in the classroom.

Stempki said the Hero Program is a great way for members of public safety to connect with students.

“Obviously I’m in the schools each day in uniform,” Stempki said. “But it goes that much further to establish that relationship with our department and the kids and their parents that are involved. It shows that we’re here as a positive figure and not just a negative figure all the time.”

Webster Elementary School is the only school currently participating in the Hero Program.

