UP Land Conservancy hosts ‘Wellness in the Woods’ event

The goal is to increase connection to the natural world and reduce any mental health...
The goal is to increase connection to the natural world and reduce any mental health stressors, anxiety or depression along the way.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) hosts another Wellness in the Woods to combat holiday stress.

The UPLC hosts these to help people take a step back from their busy lives.

Sean Fitzpatrick, Riverwood Therapy licensed professional counselor and UPLC volunteer, said these guided walks are put on with the goal of increasing connection to the natural world and reducing any mental health stressors, anxiety or depression along the way.

“Just in the last few hundred years we’ve really started to be a bit more disconnected from the natural world, and so part of what we’re doing is really trying to help people get back to our roots, get back to the natural world and feel more connected to it,” said Fitzpatrick.

This session took place at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve in Harvey. To view future sessions, keep an eye on the UPLC website.

