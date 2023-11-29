UP health experts warn of long-term effects of caffeine use in teens, young adults

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Energy drinks and coffee are used commonly by students looking to complete a last-minute project or stay awake in class.

Northern Michigan University Psychology Department Head Adam Prus says caffeine could actually harm school performance.

“The idea that you would consume something to help you keep awake so you can cram all night for an exam makes no sense for your brain. Your brain needs a good rest to perform well on a mental performance test like an exam just like your body needs good arrest to perform for some physical activity like a race,” Prus said.

Dr. Robert Van Howe of the Western U.P. and Dickinson Iron District Health Departments says the long-term effects of caffeine use in adolescents are dangerous.

“One of the things that it does in teenagers is it decreases your ability to put calcium into your bones so interferes with bone health and long-term can lead to osteoporosis,” Van Howe said.

NICE Community School District Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says one concern is how energy drinks are marketed.

“I think there is a lot of mixed messaging, you know, this corporate awareness that they’re trying to protect kids, but at the same time that’s exactly who they’re marketing to and that is concerning,” DeAugustine said.

Van Howe says the best ways to make sure the student in your life is safe include monitoring caffeine consumption, making sure they get a good night’s rest and plan out their homework schedule to alleviate last-minute pressures.

