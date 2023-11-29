Support the Friends of the Crystal Falls Library with 15 Days of CoVantage Cares; All Booked UP reveals December read

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of the Crystal Falls Library are looking for your support this holiday season!

The 501 c3 non-profit supports activities at the library. It was chosen as the Crystal Falls recipient for the CoVantage Cares Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

The Friends of the Library are making it simple to help donate to the cause by running 15 days of fun events throughout the community.

Upper Michigan Today learns more about the program, but first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon walk through a winter wonderland at the Peter White Public Library.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Peter White Public Library.

Now... back to the Friends of the Crystal Falls Library and the CoVantage Cares Foundation.

Crystal Falls District Community Library Director Evelyn Gathu and Friend of the Library Mary Ann Keil say funds raised from this campaign will support day-to-day operations at the library and the continued efforts to create a welcoming environment for all library patrons.

The campaign started on Giving Tuesday, November 28, and will run until December 12.

The CoVantage Cares Foundation will match up to $175K in donations.

Evelyn Gathu and Mary Ann Keil talk about a 15-day-long fundraiser for the Friends of the Crystal Falls Library, and how your support helps its programming.

Cash and check donations are accepted at the CoVantage Credit Union and the Crystal Falls Library.

Make your checks payable to the CoVantage Cares Foundation for your donation to be matched.

You can also fundraise for the cause through daily events through mid-December, including drinking a special brew at the Alpha Brewing Company, playing a holiday escape room, movie night, and more.

You can find the full calendar of events at crystalfallslibrary.org.

Switching gears... it’s another All Booked UP day.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh join Elizabeth and Tia in discussing Tommy Orange’s “There There”...

The Peter White Public Library's Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh discuss "There There" by Tommy Orange.

...before revealing December’s read!

Join Upper Michigan Today in reading Truman Capote’s short memoir, “A Christmas Memory”.

The Peter White Public Library's Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh reveal All Booked UP's December read.

The Peter White Public Library has a number of holiday-themed events on its December calendar, including live music.

The library will host a Capote Christmas Docucinema event on Dec. 1 at noon in the George Shiras III room.

On Dec. 2, it is hosting its Winter Wonderland Walk Celebration at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room, which will be complete with live acoustic music from Linda Smith of the Big Lake Band.

Musician Linda Smith of the Big Lake Band plays a tune for Upper Michigan Today.

You can catch the full four-piece Big Lake Band in the Community Room at the Peter White Public Library for a Christmas Concert at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 13.

