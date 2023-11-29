Small break from the snow with a wintry mix this weekend

After the snow Wednesday morning snow chances taper off for the next couple of days with cloudy skies. But as the weekend comes to a close a system from the south approaches bringing in a mix of snow and rain. The majority of the precipitation will be in the eastern counties but could still accumulate in other portions of the U.P. The following week starts with chances of wet snow and lake effect snow on Tuesday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; snow in the morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances mostly in the northern portions of the U.P.

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light chances of lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers late in the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation with highest accumulation in the eastern counties

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 30

