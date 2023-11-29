SAIL to team up with US Forest Service to assess accessibility of Ottawa National Park

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is helping Ottawa National Forest become more accessible.

Superior Alliance of Independent Living (SAIL) is teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service to assess the accessibility of the forest. SAIL will specifically review five sites in 2024 – Bears Den Trail at Sturgeon River Gorge, North County Scenic Trail to O Kun de Kun Falls, Camp Nesbit, Sturgeon River Campground, and Norway Campground. Teams will assess parking, circulation, seating, restrooms, and entrances at the sites.

SAIL says it’s excited to help the forest become more accessible.

“The Ottawa National Forest is a beautiful space,” said Jamie Glenn, SAIL accessibility advocate and ADA coordinator. “We’re just really excited to look at it with an accessibility lens to provide feedback and hopefully make it more accessible for more visitors that can enjoy and explore the space independently.”

SAIL plans to start assessing the sites in the summer after the snow melts.

