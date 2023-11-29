Rock the Socks kicks off in Marquette County

Rock the Socks box
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School students are teaming up with surrounding schools and businesses to gather socks as part of their annual Rock the Socks event.

MAHS student Gabriella Rajaniemi said socks are among the most needed items for people experiencing financial hardship or homelessness.

“We did a survey with all the homeless shelters in the area and they said surprisingly we need socks. We figured that kids my age, we can afford socks so we might as well if we can chip in,” said Rajaniemi.

The event started Tuesday and will last until Dec. 10 and all donated socks will go to homeless shelters, local schools, and charity organizations.

MAHS is not the only school participating. Other schools in Marquette and Negaunee will also have drop-off sites for people looking to donate.

MAHS Student Curtis Houghton said even the smallest tasks in setting up the drop-off sites are important.

“I’m sitting in class cutting out socks. It’s not that fun but it helps out. I am taping socks to boxes it’s the tedious things that matter,” said Houghton.

MAHS Student Jenna Marsico said the many weeks of work and preparation went by quickly.

“We have so many grateful people who are willing to help and put together all of these boxes and assemble them and put enough time and effort in. It’s just great because it does seem like it’s going by so fast,” said Marsico.

At the NMU hockey game this Saturday, people can also participate in the Toss the Socks event, by throwing donated socks onto the ice during intermission.

Only new, unused socks can be donated.

