Organizations in Marquette County fundraise for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of Giving Tuesday, organizations and nonprofits around the country are fundraising for their communities.

Partridge Creek Farms was at Ishpeming’s Velodrome selling soup. They say the money will benefit the organization’s healthy cooking and farm-to-school program at Ishpeming Middle School.

“We do have a goal of $5,000 and we have a reach goal of $8,000, so the more the merrier. Even if it’s just $5 that’s great,” Tsupros said.

The Superior Health Foundation in Marquette also partnered with the Caregiver Incentive Project. The project is a U.P. nonprofit that trains caregivers to help the elderly and disabled. The nonprofit’s Spokesperson Dorothy Paad said money raised online will be used to train new caregivers.

“A lot of care companies don’t train their people, so we were trying to provide training and take off those that take care of each other so that we benefit the cared for ultimately,” Paad said.

The program’s Incentive Project Manager Shenae Kreps said the goal is to make sure new caregivers don’t get burned out.

“A lot of caregivers, within a year, quit and then we are just looking for more caregivers and it’s just a never-ending cycle,” Kreps said. ”So being able to train the caregivers upfront and tell them what they are for and explain to them the right way to do things means they won’t get burned out so quickly and there will be more of them.”

Kreps said her organization will accept online donations all week. For those interested in donating, click here.

