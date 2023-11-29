No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in an apartment fire on Cresent St. in Marquette Wednesday morning.

The Marquette City Fire Department arrived at 427 E Cresent Street, a three-story apartment building, around 6:40 a.m. Crews found a second floor apartment full of smoke and were able to contain the fire to the back bedroom.

The building was searched and all floors were evacuated. The Maquette County Pigs-N-Heat fund is helping the displaced tenants.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:00 a.m. without further incident.

The Marquette City Fire dept was assisted on scene by Marquette Township Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, Marquette City Police dept, UPHS EMS, Marquette Board of Light and Power, and Semco Energy.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula
The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040
Patrick Kane tallied over 1,200 points with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the...
Detroit Red Wings sign NHL star Patrick Kane

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
The Nature Conservancy to provide ‘Heartlands Project Update’ at a public meeting Wednesday evening
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America distribution events return to the U.P. Wednesday morning
United Airlines plane arrives at Appleton International Airport during wintry weather
Appleton International Airport breaking ground on major expansion
The Allouez Township Community Center will host the Nature Conservancy in Michigan and the...
Heartlands update meeting