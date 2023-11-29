No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in an apartment fire on Cresent St. in Marquette Wednesday morning.

The Marquette City Fire Department arrived at 427 E Cresent Street, a three-story apartment building, around 6:40 a.m. Crews found a second floor apartment full of smoke and were able to contain the fire to the back bedroom.

The building was searched and all floors were evacuated. The Maquette County Pigs-N-Heat fund is helping the displaced tenants.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:00 a.m. without further incident.

The Marquette City Fire dept was assisted on scene by Marquette Township Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, Marquette City Police dept, UPHS EMS, Marquette Board of Light and Power, and Semco Energy.

