Negaunee Highschool Music Department presents “Footloose”

NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose.

The Negaunee High School Music Department is performing “Footloose” this weekend. People can watch as students tell the story of a teenage boy who finds himself at odds with a town and its ban on dancing. The musical will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Students say everyone should see the show.

“It’s a really cool show,” said Chloe Wommer, the actress playing Ariel Moore in the musical. “It has amazing music and it’s really fun. These characters, you’re going to get to love them. It’s just a really nice show showing unity, revolution and going against what you might believe in or what you think is right.”

Get tickets now at Snowbound Books in Marquette, on Saturday or Sunday at Midtown Bakery in Negaunee or at the door before the show.

