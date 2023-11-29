The Nature Conservancy to provide ‘Heartlands Project Update’ at a public meeting Wednesday evening

The Allouez Township Community Center will host the Nature Conservancy in Michigan and the Michigan DNR for a public meeting
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy in Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are inviting the public to a Heartlands update meeting.

The meeting serves as a way to brief community members on the latest Keweenaw Heartlands project updates and answer any questions attendees may have. During the meeting The Nature Conservancy and Michigan Department of Natural Resources will share updates on land management, the Heartlands inventory project, and the next steps for the locally governed and managed portion of the Heartlands.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Allouez Township Community Center.

