MSP reminds public of winter driving laws

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is reminding you of winter driving laws.

The MSP says it has seen a number of crashes because motorists drive too fast for road conditions. It says those who crash because of driving too fast are in violation of the basic speed law and could get a ticket.

MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio explains the law.

“Even though our speed limit might be posted at 55 or 65 if road conditions and weather conditions make you drive your vehicle in a safe manner at 45 then that’s what the speed limit is actually,” Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio says if you ever feel unsafe with weather conditions pull over and wait for it to clear up. For more winter driving safety tips visit the MSP website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.