Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula
The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040
Patrick Kane tallied over 1,200 points with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the...
Detroit Red Wings sign NHL star Patrick Kane

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans