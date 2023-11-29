Michigan DNR asks for public’s help locating bear dens

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help identifying bear dens.

For those out in the woods on a hike or a hunt, if you spot a bear den, the DNR is asking you to report it.

They say not to disturb or approach the den. Instead, make a note of the location, using GPS coordinates if possible, and contact the DNR. DNR biologists say doing den checks can provide important scientific information.

“We’ll go in and do a den check on that animal. The biggest or most important piece of that is putting a collar on it so we can follow it around, learn from it, we’ll also put ear tags in to be able to identify it, just any information that we can collect from that animal that we can use to inform research and management,” said Cody Norton, Michigan DNR bear biologist.

The DNR estimates more than 10,000 bears are in Upper Michigan with fewer downstate.

