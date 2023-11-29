Trevor Theuerkauf nominated for MLive’s Football Player of the Week after state championship performance

Theuerkauf was 9-22 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns against Jackson Lumen Christi.
Trevor Theuerkauf
Trevor Theuerkauf(WLUC)
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee quarterback and defensive back Trevor Theuerkauf has been nominated for MLive’s Football Player of the Week for his efforts in the Maroons’ 34-30 loss to Jackson Lumen Christi in the Division 7 title game on Sunday.

MLive is an online publication covering news and sports in the state of Michigan.

Theuerkauf was 9-22 passing for 199 yards with two touchdowns against the Titans. The senior also rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he was the game’s leader in total tackles, finishing with 17.

One of Menominee’s leaders all season, Theuerkauf earned All-U.P. honors on defense and was statistically among the top quarterbacks in the U.P.

Voting for the fan poll is open until 9 a.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 1. Fans can vote using the link below:

Vote for MLive’s Football Player of the Week from the state championships - mlive.com

