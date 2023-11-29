MDOT releases annual snowplow roster

Some of the Upper Peninsula names are Nick Flurry, Whitefish Plowder and Plowdy Duty.
Some of the Upper Peninsula names are Nick Flurry, Whitefish Plowder and Plowdy Duty.(James D. LeMay | Michigan Department of Transportation)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) snowplows have been named and the new roster has been released.

Three years ago, MDOT implemented a snowplow naming program. This allows the public to submit possible names for the snowplows in the MDOT fleet.

Daniel Weingarten, MDOT communication representative, said this is a fun and informative way to get people involved and to encourage winter driving safety.

The U.P. houses 38 snowplows, and in the U.P. alone there were 200 names submitted for this year. Some of the fan favorites are Nick Flurry, Whitefish Plowder and Plowdy Duty.

Weingarten said you can see all the names of the plows and what they are up to on the M-Dot website.

“You can click on the plow icon and it will not only show you where the plow is, but it will show you what the plow is doing. Is it plowing, is it putting down salt or other material, and you can then see a video through the windshield of what the road looks like,” said Weingarten.

Weingarten said MDOT contracts some county road commissions to plow. These plows won’t have names and they won’t show up on the MDOT website.

