Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the Michigan DNR is seeing a decline in this year’s harvest compared to last year, one Marquette County resident shot a 14-point buck.

Marcus Koponen has been hunting for more than 30 years. On Nov. 17, he shot a 14-point buck after spotting it on one of his trail cameras in southern Marquette County. He tried tracking the deer but wasn’t able to find it until the next day.

“Right before dark, I saw him come in, when I shot, he took off. I went down there to start looking and I called my wife and said, ‘I shot a big one,’” Koponen said. “After a sleepless night, I did 200 yards up, over 10 feet, 200 yards back for four and a half hours until I walked up on the deer and where the deer died there was no blood, it was just a freak thing, I went through the shoulder, it took out the lungs, the liver and everything else and it didn’t go all the way through,” Koponen continued.

Hunting success has picked up for some as the firearm season winds down, but the DNR says this year’s harvest is lower compared to previous years.

“Definitely, our harvest is down and that’s to be expected. It’s what I predicted, you look at, we had two severe back-to-back winters and then you look at the conditions for the opening few days of the season where it was unusually warm and unusually windy,” said Brian Roell, Michigan DNR wildlife biologist.

Koponen says one important tip to having a successful hunt is to have different spots and move.

“The key is move around. Most people up here have camps which is a great thing, but they hunt the same spots every single year and they don’t move, I have spots where I’ve moved 800 yards and I have totally different deer,” Koponen added.

Roell says the hunting has improved after a warm and slow start to the firearm season. In fact, the Marquette DNR office has given out all of its 200 successful hunter patches for this season.

