Marquette Board of Light & Power responds to new clean energy bills

Marquette BLP
Marquette BLP(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power is responding to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new clean energy bills. That legislation was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s BLP board meeting.

Tom Carpenter is the executive director for the BLP. He said the first step is for them to study the new bills.

“Right away, we’re going to have to dive into the bills further, to further understand them and all the details, then get a planning process going so that we can see how we’re going to achieve it,” Carpenter said. “We may have to get consultants on board to help us with that, some external resources and other resources we have in Lansing that can help support it.”

The new legislation includes a goal for utilities to generate 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030. Right now, the BLP generates less than 10 percent from solar and hydroelectric energy. Carpenter said the geography of the area is just one of the challenges.

“We’re in Upper Michigan,” Carpenter said. “We don’t have the resources that others may have in Lower Michigan with farm fields for solar panels and the number of sun days that we have, the wind, and we have a brand new power plant. A big challenge for us is going to be what are we going to do with that, a $63.5 million plant that our community invested in and we expected to get a 40-year lifespan out of it.”

The BLP’s new board chair, John Prince, said these new bills can be an opportunity, once the technology catches up.

“We have a law to follow, but we also want to embrace the opportunity,” Prince said. “But it needs to happen in the right process when the availability of all energy products and delivery systems, reliability is intact.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
The current nickname for the school is the Redmen and Redettes
MAPS Board prepares for MSHS rebranding
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Jury trial begins for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct
Gary Jason Matheny and Halie Ann Closs
Sault Ste Marie man, woman arrested for transporting meth from Lower Peninsula

Latest News

Attendees are encouraged to take photos during the show
Dale’s Light Show returns for another season
The 2,200-square-foot home is going to a married couple in Ishpeming
Habitat for Humanity home in Ishpeming gets new roof
L'Anse Area Schools Esports received a grant for the program.
L’Anse Area Schools Esports program receives grant
Marquette Alternative High School students are teaming up with surrounding schools and...
Rock the Socks kicks off in Marquette County