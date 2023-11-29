Marquette Board of Light & Power responds to new clean energy bills

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power is responding to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new clean energy bills. That legislation was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s BLP board meeting.

Tom Carpenter is the executive director for the BLP. He said the first step is for them to study the new bills.

“Right away, we’re going to have to dive into the bills further, to further understand them and all the details, then get a planning process going so that we can see how we’re going to achieve it,” Carpenter said. “We may have to get consultants on board to help us with that, some external resources and other resources we have in Lansing that can help support it.”

The new legislation includes a goal for utilities to generate 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030. Right now, the BLP generates less than 10 percent from solar and hydroelectric energy. Carpenter said the geography of the area is just one of the challenges.

“We’re in Upper Michigan,” Carpenter said. “We don’t have the resources that others may have in Lower Michigan with farm fields for solar panels and the number of sun days that we have, the wind, and we have a brand new power plant. A big challenge for us is going to be what are we going to do with that, a $63.5 million plant that our community invested in and we expected to get a 40-year lifespan out of it.”

The BLP’s new board chair, John Prince, said these new bills can be an opportunity, once the technology catches up.

“We have a law to follow, but we also want to embrace the opportunity,” Prince said. “But it needs to happen in the right process when the availability of all energy products and delivery systems, reliability is intact.”

