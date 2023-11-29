L’Anse Area Schools Esports program receives grant

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The L’Anse Area Schools (LAS) Esports program has been awarded a $500 grant.

L’Anse Area Schools Teacher and Esports Coach Kinnon Kurtycz said this grant will let the team buy new controllers and start an investment to grow the program. He also said this program lets kids represent their school no matter the school size.

“So, with traditional athletics, usually, you are bound by conference and school size. But, here, a small school like L’Anse can play a bigger school like Marquette and it doesn’t really matter,” said Kurtycz.

The team is starting small with only 12 members playing the game Rocket League. Just like many other athletics, they hold practice where they drill and scrimmage each other to improve. Kurtycz also said this program can motivate students in school.

“They can come to school and if they don’t like school much, but they love Esports, they can have Hornet pride so when they come to school the next day, they are willing to try new things in the classroom, they can try hard for grades, they can try hard behavior wise so they can come to Esports afterward,” said Kurtycz.

The LAS Esports team competes against other schools throughout the U.P.

LAS Esports Athlete and 6th grader Landon Marczak said he loves the competition between his teammates.

“[It’s] very competitive. They like to compete all of us try to get first place. I love playing with them, they are all my friends. It’s just a blast,” said Marczak.

The LAS Esports team will have its first competition this winter.

