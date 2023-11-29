Habitat for Humanity home in Ishpeming gets new roof

By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Habitat for Humanity home on Superior Street in Ishpeming received a new roof.

Rainy Creek Construction put on shingles and siding on Tuesday. GAF Roofing provided the materials. Rainy Creek Construction Foreman Tayler Laurin said he’s happy to be able to give back.

“Knowing I grew up in Ishpeming and knowing what the town’s like and everything, the fact that I can bring a new build to it and just bring some life to an area like downtown where the school is and everything. It feels pretty good,” Laurin said.

The 2,200-square-foot home is going to a married couple in Ishpeming.

Habitat for Humanity Repairs Coordinator Henry Sale explained support from organizations like GAF and Rainy Creek is vital. He said a roof of this size could cost up to $15,000.

“Without this support, we can’t do what we do,” Sale said. “Building a house, as many people know, rising construction costs, rising labor rates, rising material costs, everything costs more today. So, without stuff like this, we can’t keep doing the work we do.”

Sale said this is the 111th house the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has built.

“It always feels awesome to have community support, and we know that we do,” Sale said. “But, it’s even better when we get to see that community support in ways like this when they come out and do work for us.”

Sale said the house is expected to be completed by spring.

