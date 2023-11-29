Guide to Green Bay (Taylor’s Version)

By Emily Beier
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 8-3 Kansas City chiefs will be coming to Lambeau fIeld this Sunday to take on the 5-6 Packers. This Sunday’s game is the second hottest NFL ticket this week and that could be thanks to some extra star power.

She’s a global singing sensation whose love story is also stealing the spotlight. So far, it’s unconfirmed if Taylor Swift will make the trip to Lambeau Field to Cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The excitement at just the idea she could be here is hard for her fans to shake off.

”You know the Swifties are a very powerful group of people,” said Nick Meisner, with Discover Green Bay.

Meisner says their recent blog post is getting a lot of traction and is the most visited on their website. The post: ‘The Swiftie’s Guide to Green Bay.’

“I mean one of the things we wanted to focus on is what are some of the things in Taylor’s music and her albums that kind of speak to her audience and how can we capture that for her audience in Green Bay,” said Meisner.

Green Bay is no stranger to celebrity visitors.

“Lil Wayne, we’ve had Justin Timberlake, we’ve had celebrities come through because Green Bay and Lambeau Field are such big world-wide attractions but the lead up is something different that I don’t think we’ve experienced before,” said Meisner.

Ticket sales right now for Sunday’s game range from $100 to $450. Swift may be driving the demand for tickets on Sunday.

“She’s super popular and her going to the game certainly can only help,” said James Bryce Jr. from Ticket King.

“I’ve talked to a few people, customers that say ‘hey, you know my daughter, whomever my wife wants to go to the game or has more interest because Taylor Swift could be there,’” said Bryce.

According to Vivid Seats’ fan forecast - this Sunday’s game is the second hottest NFL ticket - with the average ticket selling for $280. Packers fans say there’s no bad blood for the Kansas City Chiefs and their Swift fans, but they’re proud of the green and gold’s own star power.

“We are team Biles for sure, we want to see the packers take away the victory, but just like any game we welcome away fans, and we hope they have the greatest experience possible,” said Meisner.

